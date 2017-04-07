UW-Eau Claire hosts 43rd annual Viennese Ball

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- For the 43rd year, UW-Eau Claire will host the Viennese Ball starting Friday night.

According to UW-Eau Claire's website, the Viennese Ball is an event that brings the feel of the historic ball in Vienna, Austria to Eau Claire. The ball begins Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at UW-Eau Claire's Davies Center. A second ball will be held Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. Both events are scheduled to last until 1 a.m.

UW-Eau Claire said the ball is an evening filled with dancing, dining and dressing to impress. It also showcases music and performances, featuring students in programs at UW-Eau Claire. Guests will also have the opportunity to waltz in the grand ballroom, swing dance to polka in the informal festival hall and sing-along in the piano bar.