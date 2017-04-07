UPDATE: Four vehicles involved in crash on Eau Claire's south side

Eau Claire (WQOW) - News 18 has learned more information about a Friday morning crash on Eau Claire's south side.

News 18 spoke with Bridget Coit, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, who said four vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of the 53 South exit ramp and Golf Road exit.

Coit said two cars were stopped at a red light in the leftbound lane when a black pick-up truck failed to slow down and rear ended the two cars. She said the pick-up truck reversed and hit another vehicle that was coming from behind.

Coit said the driver of the pick-up truck was taken to an area hospital. She said no citations were issued.

Posted on April 7, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are responding to a report of multiple cars involved in a crash on Eau Claire's south side.

News 18 has a reporter on scene. She said at least four vehicles are involved, including two cars, one mini-van and a small truck.

Our reporter said the crash happened at the intersection of the 53 South exit ramp and Golf Road exit, near the mall. She said traffic is backed up at that location, and officers are directing traffic.

She said it appears police are allowing drivers to turn right from the 53 South exit ramp towards Oakwood Mall, but they are not allowing traffic to turn left.

Stay with News 18 online and on-air for the latest details at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.