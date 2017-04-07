Two Rice Lake women seriously injured after car rolls over

Barron County (WQOW) - Two area women are in serious condition after their car rolled over in Rice Lake.

In a press release, the Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to a car that rolled over on 23rd Street and 18th Avenue, located north of Rice Lake.

Deputy sheriffs said the car was traveling southbound on 23rd Street when it left the roadway and rolled over several times. They said the driver was 24-year-old Danielle Melgaard, from Rice Lake, and her passenger was 21-year-old Britney Greener, from Rice Lake.

Authorities said Melgaard was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. They said she was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire by helicopter with serious injuries. Officials said Greener was trapped in the car and had to be extricated. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash. The crash remains under investigation.