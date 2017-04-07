Blugold Real Estate Foundation wants to purchase new Water Street apartments

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Some new apartments being built on Water Street could soon have a new owner.

In a press release, the Blugold Real Estate Foundation said it has entered into an agreement with developer John Mogensen, Lisa Aspenson and Michelle Mogensen, who currently own the building, to purchase the apartments being constructed at 222 Water Street, located across from UW-Eau Claire's Human Sciences and Services building.

Kimera Way, the executive director of the Blugold Real Estate Foundation, said once the purchase is final, Blugold Real Estate plans to rent the apartments to UW-Eau Claire students. She said the building is designed to house 201 people.

Way said as part of the purchase agreement, Blugold Real Estate Foundation has applied for a conditional use permit from the City of Eau Claire. She said the permit would change the location of parking for the apartment residents.

Currently, she said the plans call for construction of new parking at the corner of Chippewa Street and Third Avenue. Way said the permit would request that parking be provided in designated parking spaces in the existing parking lot for UW-Eau Claire Human Services and Water Street parking lots. She said Blugold Real Estate would purchase annual parking permits from UW-Eau Claire for use by apartment residents.

News 18 previously reported the mixed-use building will consist of the first floor being used for commercial space, like a grocery store or bank, and the top three floors will consist of university housing. In January, the current property owner, John Mogensen, told News 18 they've secured about half of the tenants for the first floor office space, and all of the apartments in the rest of the floors have already been signed. As News 18 reported in January, the building is scheduled to be open in time for the fall semester.