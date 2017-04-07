LATEST: Eau Claire Domino's Pizza robbed Friday morning - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An armed robbery took place early Friday morning at a pizza shop in Eau Claire.

On Friday, News 18 spoke with the manager of Domino's Pizza, located on North Clairemont, who said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday when two men, both in masks, walked in and had a gun drawn. He said the men took off with an unknown amount of cash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 online and on-air at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the latest information.

