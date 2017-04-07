LATEST: Eau Claire Domino's Pizza robbed Friday morning

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An armed robbery took place early Friday morning at a pizza shop in Eau Claire.

On Friday, News 18 spoke with the manager of Domino's Pizza, located on North Clairemont, who said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday when two men, both in masks, walked in and had a gun drawn. He said the men took off with an unknown amount of cash.

