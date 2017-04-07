Woman seriously injured after van hits school bus in Pierce Co.

Pierce County (WQOW) - Authorities are still investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened early Friday morning.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash, involving a minivan and school bus, on Highway 35 at Highway D in Pierce County.

Authorities said the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. They said an Ellsworth community school bus, driven by a 74-year-old male from Maiden Rock, was stopped on Highway 35 in an attempt to load students when it was rear ended by a minivan, driven by a 55-year-old female from Nelson, Wis.

Officials said there were seven people in the bus, along with two more students who were getting on the bus when the crash happened. Authorities said the two students may have injuries but were not transported to a hospital.

Authorities said the driver of the minivan had serious injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle. They said the school bus had its red flashing lights activated, along with the stop arm extended, before the crash occurred.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said it wants to remind people to pay attention to changing traffic conditions, especially during the morning hours, and to slow down and give school buses distance when you see them.