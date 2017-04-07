Michigan man arrested in St. Croix Co. for driving under influence with three children in car

St. Croix County (WQOW) - Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of driving under the influence with three children in the car.

On Friday, shortly before 9:30 a.m., a state trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Anthony Reid from Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding on Highway 94 near mile marker 17, in St. Croix County.

Upon approaching the driver, the trooper could smell marijuana from Reid's vehicle. Authorities said Reid arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and for possession of marijuana.

Officials said Reid was driving with two passengers in the vehicle, along with three children, who were between the ages of 2 and 6 years old.