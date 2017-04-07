Road construction slated for several Eau Claire streets

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Road construction season is underway.

According to a press release, starting on Tuesday, April 11, the City of Eau Claire will begin road work on West Lexington Boulevard, West Hamilton Avenue to West MacArthur Avenue. They will also work on West Fillmore Avenue, West Lexington Boulevard to State Street.

City crews will perform the following improvements: removing curb and gutter, concrete driveway approaches, water main and services, sanitary sewer and services, storm water, grading, graveling, concrete sidewalk repair, surface paving and boulevard restoration.

Crews said the project will be supervised by the City Department of Engineering. They said any existing trees and shrubs in the way of construction will be removed by the contractor.

Project leaders said they hope to have the road work completed by September 1, 2017.