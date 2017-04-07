Former Attorney General Lautenschlager quits Ethics panel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has resigned from the state Ethics Commission as her son is contemplating a run for attorney general.



Lautenschlager says in her Friday resignation letter that she didn't anticipate several factors that mitigate against her continued service. She didn't elaborate and didn't immediately return a voicemail.



Her son Josh Kaul is contemplating running for attorney general as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Brad Schimel.



Lautenschlager has served as chairwoman since the Ethics Commission since it was created last year.



Two other commissioners -- Don Millis and Robert Kinney -- have quit in recent months as well. Millis cited commitments to his law firm. Kinney called the commission ineffective.



Lautenschlager was attorney general between 2003 and 2007.