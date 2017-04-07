41 new state patrol officers graduate from training, 3 from the Eau Claire area

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Dozens of new state patrol officers will soon be joining the men and women in blue on the road.

According to a news release, on Friday, 41 new Wisconsin State Patrol officers graduated from their training at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy in Fort McCoy. Friday's graduation ceremony took place in La Crosse.

The 62nd recruit class trained for 25 weeks and are now qualified to enter into careers as either state patrol troopers or inspectors in one of five regions in Wisconsin.

According to the release, there are three new state troopers from the Eau Claire area, including Eau Claire and Bloomer.