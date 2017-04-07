Chippewa Fire District warns against bonfires this weekend

Chippewa Co. (WQOW) -- It's going to be a great weekend to be outside. But, if you were going to invite friends over for the first bonfire of the season, you'll want to rethink your plans.



The Department of Natural Resources has suspended burning permits for 44 counties, including Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.



John Andersen, the Deputy Chief of the Chippewa Fire District, said he expects the suspension period to last until Monday morning, or until the fire danger drops to moderate or low. As of Friday afternoon, the fire danger was listed as high across much of the state.



Fire officials said grilling and small campfires for cooking and warmth are still allowed this weekend. Though they don't recommend having a bonfire because those tend to get too big, too fast.



"All it really takes is a wind change," Deputy Chief John Andersen told News 18. "Increase in the wind, change in the wind direction. It depends if you cleared out combustibles from around your fire."



"It's variable, but we've had them get away from people in a very quick amount of time," Andersen said.



Because of the wind, and the humidity levels, fire officials said the burning restrictions could continue to change over the next few days. Follow the link for current burning restrictions from the DNR.