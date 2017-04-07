Leinie's marks 150th anniversary with new lager

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Friday is National Beer Day, but that's not the only thing they're drinking to in Chippewa Falls.



Leinenkugel's Brewery is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2017, and Friday night, they're tapping a new anniversary lager to memorialize the milestone.



President and Chief Beer Merchant Dick Leinenkugel told News 18 the Chippewa Valley has been good to his family for the past century and a half, and he couldn't imagine their iconic brewery anywhere else.



"We're so proud to have been in business here now for 150 years," Leinenkugel said. "A lot of our employees are third generations, fourth generations employees and now the Leinenkugel family in its sixth generation of brewing beer here in Chippewa Falls."



"It's where we got started. It's where we want to brew beer for another 150 years," he said.



Obviously, many things have changed in the brewing industry over that time, but Leinenkugel said they're still going strong thanks to the quality of their beer and the quality people that help create it.



The public is invited to get a taste of Leinie's Anniversary Lager at the Leinie's Lodge Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.