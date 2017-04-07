Eau Claire man charged for 8th OWI

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire man has been charged for his eighth OWI after he was caught driving the wrong way on Highway 53.



Mark McBride was charged in Eau Claire County Friday. According to the criminal complaint, when McBride was pulled over around 2:00 a.m., he fell off his motorcycle. When asked for his ID, he handed a police officer his check card.



McBride's blood alcohol level at the scene was .208 -- two and a half times the legal limit to drive.



A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday. If convicted, McBride faces a minimum of three years in prison.