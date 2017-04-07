Eau Claire urban deer population decreases by 10 percent

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Some people love them and some people hate them, but either way the city is doing something about the deer that call Eau Claire home.



City staff said their tactics to control the population are working. The city parks department said since the urban deer management plan was implemented in 2015, the number of deer within city limits has dropped by 10 percent. Last year, the city held a managed hunt on the City Wells property for youth and disabled hunters, which staff said was a success, cutting the deer population in that area almost in half. The city plans to hold another hunt again this fall.



The city attributes a large part of the decrease to relaxed bow hunting regulations within city limits set by the state. While progress has been made for many regions across Eau Claire, others have actually gone up, and the city still said it has not hit its target number for the deer population. The city averages about 40 per square miles, and staff said the goal is to be under 20.

"We would hope that Act 71, that allows a little more liberalized bow hunting within city limits, to help manage the city's deer population. I think over a period of time we'll see that as more people become aware of that law, we saw an increase in the number of hunters that were interested in hunting in city limits after Act 71, so if the numbers increase that should help us," said Eau Claire Parks and Forestry Superintendent Todd Chwala.



The city said the urban deer plan will be in effect as long as the population needs to be controlled.

The city said it is illegal to feed deer in Eau Claire County since the rise of Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials also advise homeowners in residential areas to avoid certain yard plants that attract deer. The DNR provides a full lost of plants that attract deer on page 10 of this article.