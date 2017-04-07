Man charged with stealing $38 thousand from Eau Claire business

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire man is charged with stealing more than $38,000 from his employer.



Martin Munson, from Eau Claire, was charged on Friday. According the criminal complaint, he was employed as a salesman at Ronco Engineering Sales in Eau Claire.



Ronco was alerted by Munson's bank about some suspicious activity. According to the complaint, Citizen's State Bank in Hudson notified the company because Munson had deposited credits from Ronco into his personal account. The investigation found nearly 40 such transactions took place between 2012 and 2013. In all, the transactions totaled $38,360.91



According to the criminal complaint, a search of Munson's accounts turned up nearly $17,000 in gambling debts.



Munson is charged with felony theft. He will make his initial appearance in court May 4.



