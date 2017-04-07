Baldwin, Johnson give cautious support for Syrian missile strikes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) calls America's missile strike on Syria a "measured response" to a "reprehensible" act, but she still has concerns about President Trump's long-term plans there.

Wisconsin's junior senator calls the Assad regime's use of chemical weapons "absolutely unacceptable" and a "clear violation of international law."

And while Sen. Baldwin said she has no real qualms about the way Trump responded to it, she believes it is now time for President Trump to lay out a specific military and diplomatic plan for how to deal with President Assad - something he has yet to do.



"I remain very concerned that the administration has not yet reached out to Congress as a co-equal branch to enact authorities with regard to a Syria plan," said Sen. Baldwin, who received a briefing on the attack from administration officials Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) put out a statement on the missile strike, indicating he felt it was long overdue.

"The six-year slaughter in Syria tragically has been met by a totally inadequate response from the civilized world. The Assad regime's most recent atrocity has drawn swift and appropriate action by the Trump administration," said Sen. Johnson. "Unfortunately, the massacre in Syria is just one of many crises that threaten world peace and require immediate attention. Responsible leaders throughout the world must work together with urgency to achieve greater stability - but America will have to lead."