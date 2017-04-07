EC's Paul DeLakis sets National Record, wins 200 IM at YMCA Nati - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

EC's Paul DeLakis sets National Record, wins 200 IM at YMCA Nationals

Posted:
Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis (courtesy: YMCA National Championships, USA Swimming) Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis (courtesy: YMCA National Championships, USA Swimming)

Greensboro, North Carolina (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis does it again.

Seeking to defend another National Title at YMCA Nationals, competing in the 200 Yard Individual Medley, DeLakis used a strong second half to win in a time of 1:45.76, setting a new National Record in the process. DeLakis also owned the old National Record, lowering the mark by 6 tenths of a second. It is his second National Title, following his win in the 400 Individual Medley on Wednesday.

After graduating from Memorial this Spring, DeLakis will head to Ohio State to compete for the Buckeyes.

