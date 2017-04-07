EC's Jake McCabe Named Buffalo Sabres Unsung Hero

Buffalo, New York (WQOW) -- Buffalo Sabres players have voted to name Eau Claire native Jake McCabe as the winner of the team's Unsung Hero Award for the 2016-17 NHL season.



McCabe, a defenseman, is wrapping up his second full season with the Sabres. In 74 games this season, he has 3 goals and 17 assists, along with 113 blocked shots.



Buffalo closes out the season with road games Saturday (Florida) and Sunday (Tampa Bay).



McCabe story on Sabres.com

https://www.nhl.com/sabres/news/notes-from-fridays-practice/c-288538508