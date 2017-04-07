Rice Lake's Henry Ellenson Gets First NBA Start

Houston, Texas (WQOW) -- Rice Lake's Henry Ellenson makes his first NBA start Friday night as the Pistons visit the Rockets.



Ellenson had played a total of 57 minutes over 15 games for Detroit, averaging around 1.5 points and 0.5 rebounds per game. Ellenson had also shuttled between the Pistons and the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA Development League. But at Pistons shootaround on Friday, Detroit head coach Stan Van Gundy tells the media that Ellenson will play about 20-24 minutes per game as the team plays its final four games of the regular season, adding that this will be a learning tool for both Ellenson and the team.



In a 114-109 win by the Pistons Friday in Houston, Ellenson plays 26 minutes, and finishes with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and a blocked shot.