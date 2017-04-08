1 person killed in officer involved shooting in Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

1 person killed in officer involved shooting in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are now saying that it was an officer-involved shooting that killed a person in Eau Claire. 

Police responded to a call of a man banging on doors and causing a disturbance at an apartment building at 2214 Peters Drive at 10:51 a.m. on Saturday.

The first officer at the apartment complex found a man in the parking lot carrying a knife. Once other officers arrived, the man began acting aggressively toward officers. The police used a taser and bean-bag rounds, but neither of the tactics were useful. That is when a 20-year veteran of the department shot and killed the suspect.

The deceased man was 25 years old. No other information about him is available at this time. 

