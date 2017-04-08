BREAKING: Police investigating death in Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death on Eau Claire's northwest side. That is all of the information they are able to release at this time.

A News 18 reporter said there was a heavy police presence around an apartment building in that area. 

They told News 18 there will be a media briefing later this afternoon. We will be there and bring you the latest as it becomes available. 

