BREAKING: Police investigating death in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death on Eau Claire's northwest side. That is all of the information they are able to release at this time.
A News 18 reporter said there was a heavy police presence around an apartment building in that area.
They told News 18 there will be a media briefing later this afternoon. We will be there and bring you the latest as it becomes available.
