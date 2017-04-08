New photo released of Wisconsin man wanted by FBI

Janesville (WISN) - A new surveillance photo of Joseph Jakubowski was released Saturday morning as the search for the gun shop burglary suspect spreads nationwide.

The image is from a Mobil gas station in Janesville at 1 p.m. Tuesday, several hours before the burglary.

Law enforcement officials on Friday morning said Jakubowski mailed a threatening 161 page manifesto to President Donald Trump.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture and arrest.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said investigators have received 200 tips so far and were still working on 70 of them Saturday morning. If anyone has any information on Jakubowski's whereabouts, they are asked to call 800-CALLFBI (225-5324). He should be considered armed and dangerous.