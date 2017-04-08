New mobile unit designed to help prevent deaths on WI roads

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - Warmer weather is here, so you will start seeing an increase of motorcycles out on the roads. That means you need to pay even more attention when driving, whether you are on two wheels or four.



Creating cycle safety is the idea behind a new DOT unit, traveling throughout the state. Saturday, the team of motorcycle safety advocates made a stop at Sport Motors Harley Davidson in Lake Hallie.



The mobile training facility features driving simulators and road-safety experts helping both bikers and other motorists learn more information about sharing the road.



"Last year there were 85 motorcycle fatalities in the state," said instructor Ben Nikolai. "We want to bring those down as close to zero as possible, and the biggest way to do that is to make sure our riders are educated properly, giving them good tips and tricks so they can do it more safely."



For more information about the mobile training unit, including when it will be in our area next, click here.