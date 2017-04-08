State Democrats hold listening session in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Four state democratic legislators were at UW-Eau Claire Saturday holding a listening session as they get prepared to debate the state budget.



Rep. Dana Wachs of Eau Claire was joined by state leaders from Madison and La Crosse, and about a dozen constituents.



Speakers told law makers they are concerned about a number of items in the state budget, including school funding, transportation and taxes. Wachs said Saturday's listening session was all about letting people's voices be heard.



"This is the people's government," Wachs said. "This is not a government that's owned by powerful, wealthy special interest. We believe this is the people's business and we are here to hear what the people have to say and think about this budget."



Republican Brian Westrate said the event was only a protest, made to look like Democrat leaders were listening to the voters. He said he looks forward to the day Democrats are able to sit and listen to citizens who reject their liberal agenda.