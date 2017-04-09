UPDATE: Manhunt, Day 5: extra security results in search of Janesville home

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Rock County officials said their increased vigilance at area churches Sunday morning has netted effective results.

Commander Troy Knudsen said law enforcement did check out a suspicious circumstance report near St. Mary’s Church on East Wall Street in Janesville where a man was seen placing weapons into the trunk of a car there. Local law enforcement, supplemented by tactical teams, contacted a resident who lived near there. He explained he was preparing to go target shooting and consented to a search of his home. Officials did the search and verified the man's story.

Commander Knudsen notes that as of Sunday morning, investigators have followed up on over 300 tips and still have about 50 that need to be resolved.

The commander also says, "We continue to actively seek any tips or information related to Jakubowski. Direct sightings should be immediately reported to “911” and general tips or historical information should be directed to 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324.)"

He adds that officials continue to be very appreciative of all of the assistance that they have received from the community.

Staffing levels for investigators continue to be in the range of 150 local, state and federal law officers and support personnel.

********

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Authorities are beefing up security around local churches after a possible sighting in the massive Rock County manhunt.

Sun Prairie Police say last Thursday, a man matching Joseph Jakubowski's description came to Bethlehem Lutheran Church asking strange questions, specifically about turning away parishioners. Bethlehem Lutheran's services are canceled Sunday, and Sun Prairie police will have more officers on patrol than usual.

The increased patrolling continues across southwestern Wisconsin. The Rock County Sheriff's Office, the Janesville Police Department, and the Beloit Police Department are all beefing up security in their areas.

Officials say in Jakubowski's 161-page manifesto, he expressed “anti-religious” views.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. Any tips can be directed to the FBI tip, 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or 911.