Chippewa Falls cat show gives animal safety reminders

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The dog days of summer are still a ways off, so Sunday was a day for our favorite felines.



Hundreds of people from four different states including Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota brought in a total of 78 cats to be judged by professionals.



The two-day cat show in Chippewa Falls is designed as a competition for best in class, but also a learning opportunity for people who might not know a lot about how to raise a cat correctly.



Organizers said they hope everyone who attends leaves with a central focus in mind.



"Just spay and neuter your kitties, because I have a disabled kitten that can't walk," said Chris Hebert. "He was just a feral that I picked up literally on the side of the road. So, it is important to spay and neuter your cats for that reason alone, for welfare."



Organizers said there are places that can perform that operation for fifty dollars or less.