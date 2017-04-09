Hmong Christian Church opens food pantry

Eau Claire (WQOW) - According to the United States Census Bureau, one in nine people in our area cannot afford food. That is why an Eau Claire church is stepping up to fight the problem.



Hmong Christian Church in Eau Claire just started a food pantry at their recently remodeled facility. Already, donations from church members and the public are piling up.



The new pantry has a collection of non-perishable food items and is intended for anyone in the community, especially people in rural areas.



In addition, they hope to plant a garden this summer to grow vegetables, which they can also give to people in need.



"It is part of our congregation's mission to be able to spread God's love to everyone who needs it," said Fundraising Chair Xee Yang. "This is part of what we believe in as a congregation, so this year we are very blessed and we are actually able to put that into work."



If you are falling on hard times and need the help, or would like to donate, the church plans to open the pantry two Sundays per month from 2-4 p.m. However, they are available at the church every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you need more information. The church is located at 2749 70th St, Eau Claire.