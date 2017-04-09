EC's Michael Kapla Adjusting Well to the NHL

Detroit, MI (WQOW) -- Michael Kapla became the third Eau Claire native to play in an NHL game when he made his New Jersey Devils debut on March 31st. Now that this Devils season is over, Kapla is heading back to UMass Lowell to finish his degree in business finance, and then graduate later this spring. But in these past few weeks, he's gotten quite an education on what it's like to be a professional hockey player.



"It's been pretty invaluable, just to learn, you know, how to be a pro, play in a bunch of games," Kapla explains, "Like last night, we had a game, we hopped on a plane and we are playing again here early this afternoon, you learn to take care of yourself, and then obviously, the speed of play and the level of play is something you've got to adjust to, and I think I've been able to do that pretty well."



"Michael has come in, he's done a really good job," says Devils Head Coach John Hynes, "The things you like about him and notice about him is his puck poise, his ability to move the puck, those things have been evident in all the games that he's played, he's shown that he's had the opportunity and the skill set to play some power play, I think he's really adjusted his level and the pace of the NHL versus college, and he looks like he's going to be a good puck-moving D man, and it's just going to determine where he plays and when he plays is all going to be based on how he improves and how he comes into training camp next year."



Once summer rolls around, Kapla can focus on being a professional hockey player full-time. And he understands that the most important thing now is his own professional development.

"I know what it's like to play at this level and I know what I'll have to do this summer to hopefully be successful next year," Kapla says, "I've learned a lot, I've taken a lot of good lessons away, and hopefully I can have a good summer here. I always want to improve my skating and get stronger, these guys are big and strong and fast, and just keep working on my overall skills, so just try to get better at everything."

"Strength is one thing, just, it's a different level here just in your competitive battles, defending guys in the NHL," explains Coach Hynes, "I think his strength and a little bit of his speed and his explosiveness have to get better, I think his puck skills are very good, his puck poise is very, very good, it's more the physical things that we're going to talk to him about really working on this summer to be ready for next year."

Kapla concludes his first stint in the NHL by skating in five games with the Devils. He won't turn 23 until September so there figures to be a lot of hockey in his future.

