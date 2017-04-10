Janesville community makes thank you cards for officers working manhunt

Janesville (WKOW) -- As people in Janesville deal with SWAT teams and extra officers combing the streets during a days-long manhunt, they're showing their support for those working around the clock to keep them safe.

Barb Cooper, from Janesville, invited people to help make cards for officers at a local restaurant on Sunday. Kids and adults came together to say thanks to the more than 150 local, state and federal officers who have been working in the area for the manhunt since Thursday.

"A lot of people don't know how to express their emotions right now, they know fear, they need to have an outlet instead of just being at home and being scared they need to know that it's OK to help people," Cooper tells 27 News.

Organizers say they made about 130 cards. Rock County Sheriff's Office posted some pictures on Facebook, showing that they've already put the cards up at their office.