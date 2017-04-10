Janesville community feeds officers working manhunt

Janesville (WKOW) -- Janesville area restaurants spent Friday night serving more than 150 sworn to protect and serve. The random act of kindness all the brain child of two women who decided to take action and make a difference for the law enforcement working the manhunt investigation.

"Everyone just came together so well," Janesville resident Barb Cooper said. She and Big Radio's Stacy Todd spent the later afternoon getting seven local restaurants along with plenty of chains and local businesses to feed the police.

"Everyone was very willing to help, no questions asked," Todd said about the event that took about 45 minutes to make happen.

Whiskey Ranch Manager Al Ibrahimaj says he felt compelled to help and rushed an order of 15 Louisiana pulled-pork sandwiches over to the command post.

"Obviously we know they don't have time to eat, or their going off coffee," Ibrahimaj said about why he stepped up. "We decided to send some food their way, so they don't have to leave to do what they have to do," he added.

Rock County Sheriff's Office Commander Troy Knudson says he was overwhelmed by the kindness.

"Extremely touching I think for all the officers, a moral booster for all working this case." Commander Knudson said.

Another gathering of support is being held tomorrow at Janesville's Sneakers Bar & Grill. Organizers want kids of all ages to come out and make cards for the officers involved in the manhunt. They'll be stationed at the restaurant from 1 to 4 p.m.

Below is a list of all the supporters of the multi-agency search for Joseph Jakubowski:

Barkley's Burgers Brews & Dogs -Janesville

Sneakers Bar & Grill -Janesville

Quaker Steak & Lube -Janesville

Whiskey Ranch - Janesville

Lamar Signs – Billboard Usage

Pizza Hut – Janesville

Walmart – Janesville

Dunkin' Donuts – Janesville

Festival Foods – Janesville

Culver's – Milton Ave Janesville

Schneider Funeral Home – Janesville

Barb Cooper and Stacy Todd