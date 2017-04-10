Remembering Bataan Death March: Janesville walkers mark brutal event from 75 years ago

Janesville (WKOW) -- Some one hundred soldiers from Janesville were among those sick and starving prisoners who were forced to walk in what's since been called the Bataan Death March in the Philippines 75 years ago this weekend.

Although it's not the 60-mile journey from the tip of the Bataan Peninsula to the Camp O'Donnell POW camp, the march - and those who were made to do it - have been remembered in an event Sunday.

Jon Jennings with the group Fighting First Productions organized the 20-mile Bataan Death Memorial Walk Sunday. It started at Palmer Park in Janesville and ended at Jones Dairy Park in Fort Atkinson.

Jennings says Sunday's walk is dedicated to honoring veterans and was co-hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 236.

He says the walk gives each participant a chance to experience one third of the real death march's distance, like what the POWs had to endure in 1942. Of the estimated 80,000 POWs at the march from Bataan, reportedly only 54,000 made it to Camp O'Donnell.

Jennings says money raised by participant fees today will be donated to the non-profit American Ex-prisoners of War organization.