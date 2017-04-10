MUST SEE: Fan helps Bon Jovi sing at concert Pittsburgh

(WQOW) -- It was a once in a lifetime chance for one Bon Jovi fan.

The rock star had been struggling with a cold and he was struggling to sing at a recent concert, co he asked Brad Evanovich to help him out on stage.

"I think he thought he could do it and I think it started going south on him after the show had already started," said Evanovich. "He said that was awesome and he was thankful for me to come and up and do it."

Bon Jovi's voice was gone, and he apologized to the crowed, but had to end the show early.