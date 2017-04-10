Adopt - A - Pet: Anne

Meet our Pet of the Day: Anne!

Anne is between one and two years old. She is a Blue Tic Coonhound mix. She actually came in with another dog, Blaze. Anne is really good with people, and she's a very good, trained raccoon and coyote hunter. She is already spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations, so she's good to go there.

If you're interested in Anne, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.