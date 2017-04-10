4/10: "A Wizardly Night at the Museum"

Eau Claire (Children's Museum of Eau Claire) -- The Eau Claire's Children's Museum has an event coming up for any of your magical children.

'A Wizardly Night at the Museum.'

The even will be held Friday, April 21 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Parents can drop off their wizards and witches in training for A Wizardly Night at the Museum! From wand-making to potions class to Horcrux hunting, K-5th graders will enjoy a night of magical after-hours activities at the Children's Museum, no grown-ups (or muggles) allowed!

Pizza dinner included thanks to Toppers. $10 per member child/$15 per non-member child. To register visit THIS WEBSITE.