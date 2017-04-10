Man seriously injured in New Auburn crash

Barron County (WQOW) - A crash on Saturday left one man with serious injuries, authorities said.

On Saturday, shortly after 4 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to a car crash on 1st Avenue and 28th Street in New Auburn. Authorities said 26-year-old Maxwell Super, from New Auburn, was driving his car west bound on 1st Avenue when he hit the Highway 53 overpass cement pillars, which caused his car to come to a stop in some trees.

Officials said Super had to be extricated from his car and was taken to an area hospital by helicopter. Authorities said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. They said Saturday's crash the second alcohol-related crash just over the weekend. This incident remains under investigation.