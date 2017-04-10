Debate over in-state tuition for students in US illegally

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resort

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resort

Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attack

Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attack

World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skies

World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skies

US strike on Syria is widely hailed, but angers Russia

US strike on Syria is widely hailed, but angers Russia

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resort

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resort

A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubs

A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubs

Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administration

Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administration

The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad government

The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad government

US probing: Did Russia take part in chem weapons attack?

US probing: Did Russia take part in chem weapons attack?

Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico border

Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico border

Tales from the border: 2 weeks along the US-Mexico frontier

Tales from the border: 2 weeks along the US-Mexico frontier

Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in Syria

Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania have held a rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in Syria

A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casket

A private funeral service and celebration for music legend Chuck Berry has begun, with mourners slowly walking past his open casket

The Latest: Family and friends pack service for Chuck Berry

The Latest: Family and friends pack service for Chuck Berry

A federal judge this week will consider the legality of Arkansas' plan to execute seven inmates in 11 days so that it can carry out the death sentences because its supply of an execution drug expires May 1.

A federal judge this week will consider the legality of Arkansas' plan to execute seven inmates in 11 days so that it can carry out the death sentences because its supply of an execution drug expires May 1.

Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 in 11 days

Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 in 11 days

Toyota said Monday it is investing $1.33 billion to retool its largest factory _ in Georgetown, Kentucky _ where the company's flagship Camry sedan vehicles are built.

Toyota said Monday it is investing $1.33 billion to retool its largest factory _ in Georgetown, Kentucky _ where the company's flagship Camry sedan vehicles are built.

Wells Fargo's board of directors has blamed the bank's most senior management for creating an "aggressive sales culture" at Wells that eventually led to the bank's scandal over millions of unauthorized accounts.

Wells Fargo's board of directors has blamed the bank's most senior management for creating an "aggressive sales culture" at Wells that eventually led to the bank's scandal over millions of unauthorized accounts.

President Donald Trump's frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort have cost Palm Beach County taxpayers about $2 million.

President Donald Trump's frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort have cost Palm Beach County taxpayers about $2 million.

Impeachment hearings have begun for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, who is accused of misusing state resources to keep an alleged affair with a top adviser from being exposed.

Impeachment hearings have begun for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, who is accused of misusing state resources to keep an alleged affair with a top adviser from being exposed.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says Group of Seven foreign ministers are considering imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals over Moscow's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says Group of Seven foreign ministers are considering imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals over Moscow's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Latest: Protesters clash with police outside G-7 meeting

The Latest: Protesters clash with police outside G-7 meeting

Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez are set to begin their second day of deliberations.

Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez are set to begin their second day of deliberations.

States renew debate tuition break for students in US illegally amid Trump's tougher immigration policies.

States renew debate tuition break for students in US illegally amid Trump's tougher immigration policies.

States debate tuition break for students in US illegally

States debate tuition break for students in US illegally

Video shows three security officials dragging a passenger from a United Airlines flight at a Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Video shows three security officials dragging a passenger from a United Airlines flight at a Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof is expected to plead guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof is expected to plead guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.

(AP) - Twenty states already offer cheaper in-state college tuition to students who are in the United States illegally.

Legislation making its way through the Tennessee Legislature would make that state the 21st.

Supporters in states, where the tuition benefit is available, said the policy has boosted Latino enrollment and has helped these students contribute to the economy. Opponents said the policy wrongly rewards immigrants who entered the country illegally.

The debate has been revived in some states as President Donald Trump pursues tougher immigration policies.