Debate over in-state tuition for students in US illegally

Debate over in-state tuition for students in US illegally

Posted:

(AP) - Twenty states already offer cheaper in-state college tuition to students who are in the United States illegally.

Legislation making its way through the Tennessee Legislature would make that state the 21st.

Supporters in states, where the tuition benefit is available, said the policy has boosted Latino enrollment and has helped these students contribute to the economy. Opponents said the policy wrongly rewards immigrants who entered the country illegally.

The debate has been revived in some states as President Donald Trump pursues tougher immigration policies.

