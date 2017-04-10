Do you want to adopt planet Earth?

(CNN) - NASA is gearing up for Earth Day by offering up sections of the planet to its website visitors.

The space agency split the world into 64,000 pieces that it is adopting out as part of an awareness campaign.

Each piece is about 55 miles wide, but users don't get to pick their slices. They could get midtown Manhattan or a chunk of the Arctic Ocean.

NASA provides adopters with detailed scientific detail on their slices of paradise gathered from instruments in space.

People unhappy with their random assignments are also covered. They can explore NASA's world map and get the same data for any location.

NASA's worldview website gives visitors access to satellite images that are just a few hours old. Historic pictures for some locations go back as far as 30 years so people can see how they have changed over time.

Adopters receive certificates they can print or share on social media highlighting their sections of earth. Keep in mind that it's just for fun and education. No legal or property rights are involved.