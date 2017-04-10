The Latest: Chief: 2 adults dead, 2 students hospitalized

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) – The San Bernardino police chief said two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that investigators believe "the suspect is down." He said there is no further threat to the school.

Burguan said the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide.

He said at least two students were taken to a hospital.

All students removed from the campus, taken to Cajon High School. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Police operations are continuing to secure the area. However, we do believe the threat is down. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- A spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified school district said one of four people shot in a classroom was a teacher.

Maria Garcia says the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute. At least two students have been airlifted to a hospital.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- The police chief of San Bernardino said a shooting at an elementary school appears to be a murder-suicide.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that there four victims being treated, including at least two students who were taken to a hospital.

He said the shooting happened in a classroom.

The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

Students at the school are be taking to cajon high school for safety. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- A fire official said multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

Sherwin said numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.