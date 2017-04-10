The Latest: Chief: 2 adults dead, 2 students hospitalized - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

The Latest: Chief: 2 adults dead, 2 students hospitalized

Posted:

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) – The San Bernardino police chief said two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that investigators believe "the suspect is down." He said there is no further threat to the school.

Burguan said the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide.

He said at least two students were taken to a hospital.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) --  A spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified school district said one of four people shot in a classroom was a teacher.

Maria Garcia says the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute. At least two students have been airlifted to a hospital.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- The police chief of San Bernardino said a shooting at an elementary school appears to be a murder-suicide.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that there four victims being treated, including at least two students who were taken to a hospital.

He said the shooting happened in a classroom.

The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- A fire official said multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

Sherwin said numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

