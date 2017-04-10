Seeds of Hope selling sunflower seeds, maze in the works

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A sea of sunflowers is scheduled to blossom in Eau Claire this summer, but today, you're able to start seeding the spectacle in your yard.

Babbette's Seeds of Hope is once again selling its sunflower seeds. Don Jaquish and his daughter, Jennifer Harschlip White, the founders of the non-profit organization, said you can purchase the sunflower seeds online or at May's Floral in Eau Claire. White said their crews will be constantly packing fresh sunflower seeds throughout the season for people to purchase and grow.

News 18 reported in August 2015 when Don planted a 4.5 mile stretch of sunflowers in honor of his late wife, Babbette, who died in 2014 after a 9-year battle with a form of leukemia.

In 2016, Seeds of Hope held its first sunflower maze in honor of Babbette's 68th birthday.

On Monday, White said this year's maze will be held on the farm but in a different field since sunflowers are a rotational crop. She said a new attraction they'd like to include this year is a picking patch, where people can pick and take home sunflowers from their farm.