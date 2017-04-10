Eau Claire community care cabinet helps those in need

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The season of giving isn't just over the holidays. Now, one local bank is keeping the spirit alive all year long.

A community care cabinet has been spotted across the street from Phoenix Park. It was placed there by Citizens Community Federal Bank. On it is a note reading, “Take what you need. Leave what you don't.”

The bank initially filled the box with items, but staff said they've had a lot of people donate things, like toothpaste or lotions. The bank just asks that food isn't dropped off in the box, but any other item that can help out is accepted.

Right now, the box across the street from Phoenix Park is the only one that's around town, but organizers said two other ones have already been made. Staff said they are just looking for the right location.