Gov. Walker promotes workforce development, defends proposal to end DNR magazine

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Gov. Scott Walker was in Eau Claire on Monday to highlight the success of workforce development initiatives that employ people with disabilities.

The governor met Mayo Clinic Health System's interns, who are a part of the Project SEARCH program. Project SEARCH is a 9-month school-to-work program that combines classroom learning, career exploration and job-skills earned through the internship.

While Gov. Walker was in Eau Claire, News 18 asked him about his proposal to end a magazine produced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, called “Wisconsin Natural Resources”. The magazine has nearly 84,000 subscribers as of December, and the subscriptions pay for its production.

Democrats and conservationists said Walker wants to pull the publication because it promotes science. Walker said his focus is on how much time the magazine takes away from DNR responsibilities.

“Both in the Department of Natural Resources and in the Public Service Commission, we believe those entities should not be out talking about theories. They should be enforcing the laws that have been enacted by the legislature and not adding duties beyond that,” Gov. Walker said.

Walker said there is a wide-variety of natural resources-related publications in print and online, and the government should not be competing against the private sector for magazine subscribers.