Eau Claire health official: Mild winter leads to early allergy season

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Warm and sunny spring days bring smiles, but for allergy sufferers, those smiles might be replaced with stuffy noses.

Officials said that a mild winter, followed by an early spring warm up, has trees pollinating early. That means, allergy sufferers could be reaching for the Kleenex box earlier than normal.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the temperature has a direct impact on the allergy season. Health department staff said the Chippewa Valley has seen an average increase of 1.5 degrees over the last 50 years, and allergy sufferers could be in for even more sniffles years down the road.

"It's very subtle, but we do see a longer summer, which no one seems to complain about, earlier springs, later falls, things like that. We've also seen a lot of increase in populations of vectors, things like ticks, mosquitoes,etc. that come along with that summer season, and it's no surprise that we're then seeing pollen increases earlier in the year," said the health department's Director of Environment Health Shane Sanderson.

The health department said spring cleaning isn't just a way to declutter homes but is recommended to get rid of indoor allergens, like dust or pet dander. The department said the best advice is for individuals to contact their primary care providers for personalized allergy recommendations.

Pollen.com provides a daily pollen forecast broken down by county. According to the website, Eau Claire County is currently at "low-medium risk" and is expecting to reach high levels by the end of the week.