Eau Claire officer-involved shootings compared across communities

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire outpaced similarly sized communities in the state for officer-involved shootings since 2014, according to data from the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

Authorities were still investigating an incident on Saturday when an Eau Claire Police officer fatally shot a 25-year-old man. The man reportedly refused to drop a knife and advanced on officers, according to Eau Claire Police. Officials have not released the victim's name or the name of the officer involved.



This is the sixth officer-involved shooting within Eau Claire County since 2014. The three most recent shootings were fatal. Investigations showed all officers acted appropriately in those cases, while the shooting that occurred on April 8 is still under investigation.

According to data collected by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA), the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office had a fatal officer-involved shooting in 2014, and Lake Hallie Police had a fatal shooting in 2016. Both officers were cleared of any possible charges.

Outside the Chippewa Valley, the WPPA said La Crosse County has had just one officer-involved shooting where a victim was injured since 2014. It happened in 2016. The man shot did not die, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice said the La Crosse Police Officer was not charged.

Marathon County, which includes Wausau, had four officer-involved shootings since 2014. Three of the four cases were fatal, according to the WPPA. So far, no officers have been been charged in any of the cases, but the two most recent shootings happened this March and are still under investigation.

Law enforcement across the state said each of the cases are unique, and while data shows officer-involved shootings are on the rise, they said the only common thread in all of the cases is that victims did not listen to officers.

News 18 will provide updates on the most recent shooting investigation as more information becomes available.