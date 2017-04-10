La Crosse Police investigate shooting on State Street - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

La Crosse Police investigate shooting on State Street

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

La Crosse Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of State Street.

Police sent out a couple of tweets shortly before 6 p.m. that said that no one was hit in the shooting. They did say that people are in custody and that the public is not at risk.

A number of officers are at the scene searching around the immediate area and have some places blocked off as part of their investigation. A department K9 is also on the scene. 

We'll continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

