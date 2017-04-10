Family speaks out after heavy police response in Rhinelander

A family is speaking out after they said a man with Parkinson's disease was tackled to the ground by officers following a heavy response triggered by a medical emergency.

The man's son Alan Smith said his dad called 911 because he was having a hard time breathing and is not able to talk because of his condition..

Smith arrived at the scene and said he was questioned by officers for hours while his father was taken to a hospital in handcuffs.

"This could've been resolved in the first five minutes that I got there," he said. "There is no bomb. There are no guns in the house."

Smith said that neighbors reported seeing his father tackled by four officers and dragged on the street before being put in an armored vehicle and transferred to an ambulance.

The 65-year-old man received visible cuts on his face.

Police were communicating with his father by pressing numbers on the keypad of a telephone. Authorities said he indicated he was shot and there was still a shooter in the house.

Smith's father is expected to remain in the hospital for the next couple of weeks and is visibly upset over the situation.

But Capt. Terri Hook with the Oneida County Sheriff's Department said any possibility of a shooter must be taken seriously.

"Those are the kind of things we would have to do," she said, referring to the large response.

Smith said his father wants justice but did not elaborate on anything specific.