Wild Building Confidence Heading into Playoffs

Minneapolis (WQOW) -- The Minnesota Wild will be heading into the NHL playoffs, and they'll do it with some much needed late season momentum.

After a tough stretch in march that saw the team win just 4 of 16 games, Minnesota went on to win the last 4 contests of the regular season, albeit all against non-playoff teams. But confidence is an important thing for this lineup, especially going up against a Blues squad that has been on a recent surge.



"Well that's who we are as a team, when you do something for 90% of the year, and something else for 10%, I think I'd probably put my money on the 90%," explains Goaltender Devan Dubnyk, "That's why for all of us, when we got back to it, that's just what we were used to feeling like and used to being cause that's who we are as a team."



"We've finished the regular season on the right note," Center Mikko Koivu says, "We're getting better at our team game, but still in the back of our mind we've been preparing for the last two or so weeks, so it definitely feels good to be back at practice."

"We just have to make sure we're ready to go," explains Left Wing Jason Zucker, "It's the same thing and it's all about preparation for St. Louis and we know it's going to be a hard fought battle game 1 to game 7 and we have to make sure we're prepared and I think that started today."

The second seeded Wild will start their series with the Blues on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center.