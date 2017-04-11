6-year-old girl apparently drowns in hotel pool

Eagle River (WAOW) -- A 6-year-old girl attending a birthday party apparently drowned at an Eagle River hotel, Police Chief Mark Vander Bloomen said Monday.

An adult spotted Grace Canada of Three Lakes at the bottom of the Days Inn pool about 2 p.m. Sunday and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, he said. Canada was pronounced dead at Eagle River Memorial Hospital.

Vander Bloomen said the 911 call summoning help was for a "possible drowning."

No other details were immediately released.

A GoFundMe page was set up April 10 to assist the family; it had raised over $15,000 as of that evening.