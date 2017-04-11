Two arrested for La Crosse garage burglaries

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Two men face charges for a series of garage burglaries around La Crosse.

On April 9th around 5:22 a.m., a homeowner in the 300 block of South 22nd Street called police after he looked out his home to see flashlights in his garage.

The man then confronted the burglars, who ran off. The homeowner saw the two men get into a red vehicle and managed to get a license plate number.

Police tracked down the car to the 2100 block of Winnebago Street and quickly found the two suspects.

Matthew Smith, 24, and Joshua Doering, 26, later admitted to a number of thefts in the city. A search of their residence at 1236 Winnebago Street and a storage shed turned up a wide variety of items including golf clubs, power tools, and bicycles. According to police, there were four truckloads and a van full of stolen items that went to the department for processing.

"So far we know that we have 5 victims, but we know that there are far more than that out there," said Sgt. Tom Walsh of La Crosse Police.

Police ask that anyone who was the victim of a garage burglary to contact LCPD Investigator Phil Martin at 608-789-7212 to arrange a time to view the stolen property. They also remind homeowners and apartment residents to lock and secure all doors and windows to homes, apartments, garages, and vehicles.

"There's a lot of high ticket items that we do put into our garages and it's very important that we safeguard those items," said Walsh.

Both Smith and Doering are held in the La Crosse County Jail on three counts of burglary and possession of stolen property. At their bond hearing, Smith was held on a $500 cash bond, and Doering on a $5000 dollar signature bond.