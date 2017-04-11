Adopt-A-Pet: Tommy

Meet our Pet of the Day: Tommy!

Tommy is quite the tubby cat, but that just means there more of him to love. He was surrendered to the shelter because his previous owners were moving and couldn't take Tommy with. Tommy is a 3-year-old male cat, and he's already neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations so he's good to go there. He is on a special diet due to his weight, and they're trying to get him to exercise, but he prefers to do his own thing.

If you're interested in Tommy, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.