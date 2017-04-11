4/11: Teaching your kids to make smart money choices

Eau Claire (R.W. Baird & Company) -- As a parent, you are the foremost teacher for your children, and teaching them how to make smart choices about money is one of the most valuable lessons you can impart.

Where is a good place for parents to start?

While some parents may want their kids to achieve great wealth, others may simply want their children to do as well or better financially than they have done. One noble goal in my mind is to arm your kids with the skills they'll need to achieve financial freedom. I want my kids to have sufficient savings and not too much debt so they're able to pursue the careers and dreams of their choice. In others words, I want them to learn how to control money so it doesn't control them. I believe this is achieved by learning to spend less than what you earn.

What is a good age to start teaching your children about finances?

It's never too early to start. In fact, it's best to start the conversation before your children are teenagers on the brink of making important financial choices of their own. Money lessons start by you setting a good example. It is also important to discuss early on where money comes from - for most of us, money is earned for the work we do.

How can the children learn from their parents?

You can start by discussing what you do to earn money, and sharing your own savings and budgeting practices. You don't have to disclose the details, but you should aim to give them a general overview of how your family's finances work. Share with them how you priorities your spending.

How can you transition this to "hands on" learning for them?

For many kids, their first introduction to money will be cash or checks given to them on a

birthday or through an allowance. Talk to them about how they can use the money they receive - they can spend it, they can save it, or they can give it to church or a charity. If you want to teach the rewards of saving or giving, I like the idea of a matching program - offer to match whatever they

put away in a savings account or give to a charity. Matching allows you to reward positive behaviors you think are important.

What can they learn from earning an allowance?

Some parents will pay an allowance as an incentive to reward certain desired behaviors, say projects around the house, reading or practicing a musical instrument. I think the most important element of the allowance is helping kids make good choices about how they use the money. That said, making a child save everything and miss out on the enjoyment that comes from spending money can do more harm than good. Being too frugal with money can lead to just as many issues with future financial decision-making as being too reckless.